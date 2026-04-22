Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Bands to perform free concerts at Sheridan Market April 26, 2026
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 will perform at the Sheridan Market on Sunday, April 26, 2026 from 2-4pm.
All are welcome to attend this free concert. Donations are welcome to support the trip to New York City where the bands will compete in the 31st annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival next month.
The Sheridan Market is located at 15348 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park.
Individuals can financially support the band by making a donation on the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Zeffy page.
Essentially Ellington festival events, including the final concert featuring the top-placing bands and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, will livestream on April 30 to May 2 at jazzlive.com.
Follow Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
--Information courtesy MyEdmondsNews.com
Individuals can financially support the band by making a donation on the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Zeffy page.
Essentially Ellington festival events, including the final concert featuring the top-placing bands and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, will livestream on April 30 to May 2 at jazzlive.com.
Follow Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
--Information courtesy MyEdmondsNews.com
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