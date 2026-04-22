What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 22 - 28
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 22 - 28
Happy Spring Break Shoreline! This week’s lineup is the perfect mix of creativity, curiosity, and community connection. From a soulful afternoon of music at St. Dunstan’s to thought-provoking conversations with polar scientists at Drumlin, plus hands-on workshops, neighborhood walks, and family-friendly spring break entertainment at Salvation, there’s something fun happening for everyone in Shoreline.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church – The Sound of Psalms Concert
Sunday, April 26 3:00 PM, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
Presented by acclaimed musicians Judson Scott, trumpet, and Wyatt Smith, organ, this program features works by modern and living composers who take fresh inspiration from these ancient verses. Come experience the soaring beauty and spiritual depth of this unique collaboration.
RSVP at Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/46W2p7n, Suggested donation: $20 general, $5 student
NEW Public Knowledge (Speaker Series) at Drumlin
Tuesday, April 28 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
A speaker series focused on science, art, history, and more. This specific event features three polar scientists—Michelle Koutnik, Michaela King, and Kristin Laidre—who will discuss their work, their experiences collaborating with Greenlandic communities, and the broader context of American scientists working in Greenland.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Featured Artist Doug March at Salvation: Artist Collective
April 14 - May 10, Salvation: Artist Collective
Doug March is a Seattle-based artist whose work spans painting, mixed media, and large-scale installation. Drawing inspiration from the Pacific Northwest landscape and urban texture, his pieces explore the tension between natural forms and constructed environments.
Featured Demo: No Waste Cooking
Wednesday, April 22 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Ever tried pesto from carrot tops, or soup infused with parmesan rind? We’ll share creative, delicious ways to turn overlooked ingredients into something special and get the most out of what you bring home.
Shoreline Walks - Lake Forest Park & McAleer Creek
Thursday, April 23 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Lake Forest Park Town Center, north parking lot near Lake Forest Bar and Grill
Walk Description: Explore Lower Lake Forest Park, including 4 city parks and the Burke-Gilman Trail. Cross and re-cross McAleer Creek and Lyon Creek.
Spring Break at Salvation: DIY Craft Kits – TO GO!
Thursday, April 23 12:30 PM - 5:30 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Stop by and purchase a SALVATION DIY CRAFT KIT – TO GO! These kits are designed for all ages and offer hours of hands-on fun that you can take home with you.
Spring Break at Salvation: TGIF! Upcycled Collage Workshop
Friday, April 24 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Bring your imaginations to this family-friendly class! Drop in any time between 12 PM and 4 PM. You can stay for the lesson or spend your time shopping while the kids get creative.
Shoreline Walks - Ridgecrest Loop Walk
Saturday, April 25 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: Paramount School Park, east side parking area along 10th Avenue NE.
Walk Description: Tour the Ridgecrest neighborhood from Paramount School Park to the Shoreline Library. Walk includes Paramount School Park and Northcrest Park.
Hair Sparkles at Salvation: Artist Collective
Saturday, April 25 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
We know, the weather is dull - but your hair doesn't have to be! We have the Sparkle B*tch in house offering hair sparkles on select Saturdays 1-4pm for drop in services! Can't choose a color? No need - you can try them all!
Shoreline Walks - Syre and Kruckeburg Garden
Tuesday, April 28 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meetup Location: North side of Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 NW 197th St., Shoreline, 98177. Street parking only. (Note: This is not Richmond Bead Saltwater Park!)
Description: From the Richmond Beach Library, we will walk along the Richmond Beach Road business district to a secret trail to Syre Elementary School (pron. "sigh-ree”). We will then make a big loop from the school, walking through two neighborhoods and stopping at the Kruckeberg Garden on our way back to the start.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Horsin' Around Night Market
Saturday, May 2 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Artists, makers, and vendors. Music, Food, and Good Vides!
ShoreLake Arts Annual Gala Fundraiser
Saturday, May 2 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline College
We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.
Innis Arden Clubs & Community Connections Fair
Sunday, May 3 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM, Innis Arden Clubhouse
This event is an effort of the Innis Arden C.A.R.E. Club (Community Action & Resource Exchange). The C.A.R.E. Club seeks to inspire and empower neighbors of all ages to make a positive impact in the community through service initiatives, charitable & philanthropic giving, volunteerism, and civic engagement.
Opening Day of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, May 10 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Celebrate Opening Day AND Mother's Day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and all the fresh produce and treats the Market has to offer. We’re excited to welcome back your favorite farmers, growers, and makers - and enjoy something new each week with our rotating craft vendors!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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