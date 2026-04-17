Mother’s Day Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's MsK Nursery – May 7-10, 2026
Friday, April 17, 2026
The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden. MsK Nursery is excited to announce its Mother’s Day Plant Sale, happening Friday – Sunday, May 7-10, 2026. Visit us to find PNW natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.
Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 7, 2026
As a special perk, all active members are invited to an exclusive Pre-Sale event on Thursday, May 7th, 2026, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm, where members will receive a 15% discount on all plants and garden items. It's the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your spring planting before the crowds.
Event Details:
- Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 7th, 2026, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (15% off for active members)
- Mother’s Day Plant Sale: Saturday, May 8th - Sunday, May 10th, 2026 10am - 5pm
Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants, walk around the beautiful scenery with Mom, and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.
For more information about the Mother’s Day Plant Sale or membership, visit http://www.kruckeberg.org and follow us on Facebook.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with the City of Shoreline, ensuring this four-acre public garden remains a place of conservation, education, and community connection.
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