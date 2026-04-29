Healthy Living for Brain and Body - May 5, 2026





Tuesday May 5th, 2026 at 1pm





Laurel Cove is joining forces with Alzheimer's Association to bring you four empowering presentations designed to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia and improve the lives of all those who are impacted by it.





Tuesday's presentation is the 4th and last presentation of this series.





Located at 17201 15th Ave NE, call Michael Francart at 206-900-6016 to RSVP, or email him at michael.francart@encorecommunities.com

















Healthy Living for Brain and Body