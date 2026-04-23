County Council calls on County Assessor to immediately resign

King County Council calls on Assessor Wilson to resign

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The King County Council has unanimously passed legislation authorizing all nine councilmembers to sign a letter calling for John Arthur Wilson to immediately resign as King County Assessor. The King County Council has unanimously passed legislation authorizing all nine councilmembers to sign a letter calling for John Arthur Wilson to immediately resign as King County Assessor.



“As elected leaders, our greatest responsibility is to the safety and health of our residents,” said King County Council Chair Sarah Perry. “Silence in the face of charges being filed against a King County elected official for violating the safety of one of our residents is unacceptable. Too many of our residents live in situations along the domestic violence continuum, and they should never be afraid to seek help. "The letter calling for Assessor Wilson's immediate resignation reassures our residents that we are standing with our King County values against violence in any form and that we take their safety seriously.”





The letter, which is addressed directly to Wilson, states in part: “These allegations and court orders have caused irrevocable harm to the public's trust and faith in you as a public servant and elected official. You have fully lost our confidence in your judgement and ability to perform the duties of your role.”