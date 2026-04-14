Destinations: Skagit tulip fields are in full bloom - but we have tulips at home

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Tulips are in bloom everywhere - but if you want to see enormous fields of blooms, head for the Skagit Valley.

Current Image of RoozenGaarde

We’ve reached full bloom across Skagit Valley, fields are bursting with vibrant color in every direction, and it's truly peak tulip season! 

Now is the time to visit, plan ahead and purchase tickets in advance to save time (and money) so you can spend more time soaking in the blooms.

Buy Your Garden Tickets


Posted by DKH at 6:15 AM
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