Ridgecrest Books and the Little Free Library project
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
|Toby helping to choose a bag for his neighborhood Little Free Library.
Photo by Seattle Poppy
Kevin, from Ridgecrest Books, says that over the past several years, "we’ve accumulated a ton of advanced reader copies from the publishers. These are books that the publishers send us to read so we can make more informed decisions as to what to order.
"Instead of just putting them in the recycling, we decided to bag them up and offer them to folks who visited on Independent Bookstore Day so that they could fill up their local Little Free Libraries."
Ridgecrest Books is located in the Ridgecrest business district at 512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.
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