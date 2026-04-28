Ridgecrest Books and the Little Free Library project

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Toby helping to choose a bag for his neighborhood Little Free Library.
Photo by Seattle Poppy

Kevin, from Ridgecrest Books, says that over the past several years, "we’ve accumulated a ton of advanced reader copies from the publishers. These are books that the publishers send us to read so we can make more informed decisions as to what to order.

"Instead of just putting them in the recycling, we decided to bag them up and offer them to folks who visited on Independent Bookstore Day so that they could fill up their local Little Free Libraries."

Ridgecrest Books is located in the Ridgecrest business district at 512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.


Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  