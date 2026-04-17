Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Nita-Jo Rountree on May 12, 2026
Friday, April 17, 2026
Third Place Commons LFP Town Center
intersection Bothell & Ballinger Way NE
Speaker: Nita-Jo Rountree
Topic: Perfect Plant Combos for Every Garden
Have you ever put a few plants together and been disappointed by the results?
Do you yearn for a garden that looks like a magazine photo?
Nita-Jo will share her rules of garden design to help you easily combine planting in borders and containers to get the best results.
She will illustrate outstanding examples of acclaimed gardens to provide ideas and inspiration for your own garden.
We hope that you will be able to join us for this interesting and informative presentation.
We hope that you will be able to join us for this interesting and informative presentation.
0 comments:
Post a Comment