Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Nita-Jo Rountree on May 12, 2026

intersection Bothell & Ballinger Way NE

Do you yearn for a garden that looks like a magazine photo?





Nita-Jo will share her rules of garden design to help you easily combine planting in borders and containers to get the best results.





She will illustrate outstanding examples of acclaimed gardens to provide ideas and inspiration for your own garden.



We hope that you will be able to join us for this interesting and informative presentation.







Speaker: Nita-Jo RountreeTopic: Perfect Plant Combos for Every GardenHave you ever put a few plants together and been disappointed by the results?