Girls varsity tennis Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy 4-28

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Girls varsity tennis
4-28-2026

Shorecrest 7 - Archbishop Murphy 0

Singles
  1. Sophie Schmitz (S) - Jules Rioja 6-1, 6-1 W
  2. Zuma Vining (S) - Angelia Pedersen 6-0, 6-0 W
  3. Sabina Schoeld (S) - Kamille Catapang 6-0, 6-0 W
  4. Thayer Katahara-Stewart - Sonia Hlebichuk 6-1, 6-0 W
Doubles
  1. Mia Halset-Lauren Kajimura (S) - Vianne Tran-Fernanda Lopez 6-0, 6-1
  2. Walker Temme (S)-Calla Rihnsmith (S) - Lizzy Robinson & Taylor Nguyen 6-2, 6-0
  3. Parker Almquist/Nicole Kajimura (S) - Rachel Reynolds & Anneliese Hallgren 6-0, 6-0
--Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 12:13 AM
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