Girls varsity tennis Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy 4-28
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
4-28-2026
Shorecrest 7 - Archbishop Murphy 0
Singles
- Sophie Schmitz (S) - Jules Rioja 6-1, 6-1 W
- Zuma Vining (S) - Angelia Pedersen 6-0, 6-0 W
- Sabina Schoeld (S) - Kamille Catapang 6-0, 6-0 W
- Thayer Katahara-Stewart - Sonia Hlebichuk 6-1, 6-0 W
- Mia Halset-Lauren Kajimura (S) - Vianne Tran-Fernanda Lopez 6-0, 6-1
- Walker Temme (S)-Calla Rihnsmith (S) - Lizzy Robinson & Taylor Nguyen 6-2, 6-0
- Parker Almquist/Nicole Kajimura (S) - Rachel Reynolds & Anneliese Hallgren 6-0, 6-0
--Rob Mann
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