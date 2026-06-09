King County Prosecutor focuses on crime on Aurora in north Seattle
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
This past weekend, hundreds of neighbors marched along Aurora and I was there — joined by several members from my team — to march with them, share information about we are fighting for a safer Aurora, and listen.
I was joined by our Senior Deputy Prosecutors who specifically focus on human trafficking cases, and the Chief of our Gender Based Violence and Prevention Division.
First and foremost, we will continue to consistently file felony cases of crimes from along Aurora.
In addition, in the last legislative session, my office pushed for lawmakers to make “patronizing prostitution” a Class C Felony (currently it carries less of a penalty than stealing a candy bar). We will keep fighting to pass this legislation, which will
- help stop the extreme physical and sexual violence against trafficked children and women along Aurora (and throughout King County) and
- stem the crime and violence that results from the unchecked demand of the individuals purchasing sex from vulnerable people. This demand is what is driving the lucrative market for buying and selling human beings along Aurora.
Thank you to all of the neighbors and community members who came out to make their voices heard.
0 comments:
Post a Comment