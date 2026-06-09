King County Prosecutor focuses on crime on Aurora in north Seattle

King County Prosecutor's Office led march on Aurora

King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion

I was joined by our Senior Deputy Prosecutors who specifically focus on human trafficking cases, and the Chief of our Gender Based Violence and Prevention Division.





First and foremost, we will continue to consistently file felony cases of crimes from along Aurora.







In addition, in the last legislative session, my office pushed for lawmakers to make “patronizing prostitution” a Class C Felony (currently it carries less of a penalty than stealing a candy bar). We will keep fighting to pass this legislation, which will In addition, in the last legislative session, my office pushed for lawmakers to make “patronizing prostitution” a Class C Felony (currently it carries less of a penalty than stealing a candy bar). We will keep fighting to pass this legislation, which will

help stop the extreme physical and sexual violence against trafficked children and women along Aurora (and throughout King County) and stem the crime and violence that results from the unchecked demand of the individuals purchasing sex from vulnerable people. This demand is what is driving the lucrative market for buying and selling human beings along Aurora.

Thank you to all of the neighbors and community members who came out to make their voices heard.









This past weekend, hundreds of neighbors marched along Aurora and I was there — joined by several members from my team — to march with them, share information about we are fighting for a safer Aurora, and listen.