Earthseed: Celebrating Octavia Butler & Honoring the Past & Future of Feminist Science Fiction Thursday June 25, 2026
Sunday, June 21, 2026
Thursday June 25, 2026
Third Place Commons,
upper floor Town Center
intersection Ballinger & Bothell Way
5:30 – 9pm
Join us for a special evening celebrating the legacy of Octavia Butler and the many notable women in speculative fiction who have shaped the genre.
5:30 – 9pm
Join us for a special evening celebrating the legacy of Octavia Butler and the many notable women in speculative fiction who have shaped the genre.
This special event will feature an art unveiling honoring Butler’s legacy, live music inspired by Parable of the Sower, featured readers, and an open mic for community voices.
Featured guests include Amber Flame, Rashida J. Smith, and Imani Sims, with artwork by Eileen Jimenez and Andrea Marcos.
Bring your poems, short fiction, essays, and original work inspired by feminist science fiction and fantasy, or simply come listen and celebrate.
Learn more and RSVP here: Earthseed: Celebrating Octavia Butler - Clarion West
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