Lake Forest Park residents invited to serve on Pro and Con Committees for Public Safety Levy Lid Lift
Sunday, June 28, 2026
The City Council approved placing a six year levy lid lift proposition on the November 3, 2026, general-election ballot. For a current draft of the proposal, please refer to the resolution 26-2084 found here: June 25, 2026 Regular Meeting Packet.
Under RCW 29A.32.280, each committee may have up to three voting members and any number of non-voting advisors; all members must be registered voters living in Lake Forest Park.
Under RCW 29A.32.280, each committee may have up to three voting members and any number of non-voting advisors; all members must be registered voters living in Lake Forest Park.
If appointed, members will collaborate to draft a 200-word statement supporting or opposing the levy and may later prepare a 75-word rebuttal after reviewing the opposing side’s submission. King County Elections deadlines require the final statements to be submitted no later than August 14, 2026.
Residents interested in participating should email City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov by 5:00pm on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Please include your name, residential address, phone number, and indicate whether you want to serve on the Pro or Con committee. The City Council will appoint committee members at its meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and their names will be sent to King County Elections by August 4, 2026.
For additional information, contact Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov or 206-368-5440. Thank you for helping provide Lake Forest Park voters with balanced and informative perspectives on this important public-safety measure.
Residents interested in participating should email City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov by 5:00pm on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Please include your name, residential address, phone number, and indicate whether you want to serve on the Pro or Con committee. The City Council will appoint committee members at its meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and their names will be sent to King County Elections by August 4, 2026.
For additional information, contact Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov or 206-368-5440. Thank you for helping provide Lake Forest Park voters with balanced and informative perspectives on this important public-safety measure.
0 comments:
Post a Comment