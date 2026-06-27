Shoreline Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market July 12, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026


Shoreline Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12, 2026 from 9:00am – 5:00pm
Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields, 19030 1st Ave NE

Celebrate the world's game right here in Shoreline! 

As part of the Shoreline Global Celebration Events, the Shoreline Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market brings together youth soccer, culture, and community for a day of fun. 

The event features a free 5v5 soccer jamboree for players ages U9–U12 (registration required), along with live performances, cultural celebrations, an International Marketplace showcasing local vendors, and global food offerings. 

Whether you're cheering from the sidelines, shopping the marketplace, or enjoying cuisine from around the world, everyone is invited to experience this welcoming celebration of community and culture.

Register for soccer here
  


Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
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