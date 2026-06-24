Provide feedback on proposal for low-income discount on local toll roads
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
The Washington State Transportation Commission, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation, is developing a low income toll discount program. The program is proposed to launch later this year on the SR 509 and SR 167 Expressways.
The Transportation Commission has released a proposal and is seeking public feedback before making a final decision. The proposal would:
- Provide a 50% discount off the applicable Good To Go! pass toll rate for two-axle vehicles.
- Be available to customers with a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level who have a Good To Go! account and use a pass.
There are several ways you can learn more and share your thoughts:
- Online Open House:
- Available through Friday, July 10.
- Review information about the proposal and submit written comments.
- Virtual Public Input Meeting: Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m.
- Information will be shared on the proposal, and the public will have an opportunity to testify.
- Zoom registration is required.
- Transportation Commission Public Hearing:
- Tuesday, July 21, at 3:15 p.m. Members of the public may provide testimony before the commission considers taking action on the proposal.
- Zoom registration is required
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