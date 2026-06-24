Provide feedback on proposal for low-income discount on local toll roads



The Washington State Transportation Commission, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation, is developing a low income toll discount program. The program is proposed to launch later this year on the SR 509 and SR 167 Expressways. The Washington State Transportation Commission, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation, is developing a low income toll discount program. The program is proposed to launch later this year on the SR 509 and SR 167 Expressways.

Provide a 50% discount off the applicable Good To Go! pass toll rate for two-axle vehicles.

Be available to customers with a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level who have a Good To Go! account and use a pass. There are several ways you can learn more and share your thoughts:

Online Open House:

Available through Friday, July 10.



Review information about the proposal and submit written comments.

Virtual Public Input Meeting: Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Information will be shared on the proposal, and the public will have an opportunity to testify.



Zoom registration is required.

Transportation Commission Public Hearing:

Tuesday, July 21, at 3:15 p.m. Members of the public may provide testimony before the commission considers taking action on the proposal.



Zoom registration is required To learn more about how the Transportation Commission sets toll rates and policies, visit the

To learn more about how the Transportation Commission sets toll rates and policies, visit the commission’s website









The Transportation Commission has released a proposal and is seeking public feedback before making a final decision. The proposal would: