Provide feedback on proposal for low-income discount on local toll roads

Wednesday, June 24, 2026


The Washington State Transportation Commission, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation, is developing a low income toll discount program. The program is proposed to launch later this year on the SR 509 and SR 167 Expressways.

The Transportation Commission has released a proposal and is seeking public feedback before making a final decision. The proposal would:
  • Provide a 50% discount off the applicable Good To Go! pass toll rate for two-axle vehicles.
  • Be available to customers with a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level who have a Good To Go! account and use a pass.
There are several ways you can learn more and share your thoughts:
  • Online Open House: 
  • Virtual Public Input Meeting: Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. 
    • Information will be shared on the proposal, and the public will have an opportunity to testify.
    • Zoom registration is required.
  • Transportation Commission Public Hearing: 
    • Tuesday, July 21, at 3:15 p.m. Members of the public may provide testimony before the commission considers taking action on the proposal. 
    • Zoom registration is required
To learn more about how the Transportation Commission sets toll rates and policies, visit the commission’s website.


Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
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