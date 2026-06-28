Pups on Parade - the best dog party ever July 11, 2026 at Cromwell Park

Sunday, June 28, 2026


This event is put on by Old Dog Haven and they basically aim to make it the best dog party ever! There will be over 50 vendors as well as another field with just fun stuff for the dogs! 

There will be lick art, paw art, Zoltar, a kissing booth, a photo booth, a pawlm reader & a character artist!

It is at Cromwell Park in Shoreline on July 11, 2026 from 10am to 3pm! 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
All leashed dogs are welcome. They don’t have to be old!


A full schedule of events during the day


Posted by DKH at 4:13 AM
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