Backroads Tour to present final tour date in Seattle on July 4 at the Tractor Tavern in Ballard





While the government struggles to find artists for their 250th celebrations, the Backroads Tour has been rolling across the nation from Georgia to the midwest, amplifying rural and rural-adjacent voices for change.





This final stop on the tour will celebrate the rural underdogs who have driven progress in rural America throughout our nation’s history.







Melissa Carper - grew up between Nebraska and Eureka Springs, AR, and is one of the pre-eminent voices of queer honky-tonk coming out of Texas today

- grew up between Nebraska and Eureka Springs, AR, and is one of the pre-eminent voices of queer honky-tonk coming out of Texas today Jontavious Willis - grew up and still lives in deep rural Georgia, bringing acclaimed country blues that’s seen him collaborating with everyone from Taj Mahal to Keb’ Mo’.

- grew up and still lives in deep rural Georgia, bringing acclaimed country blues that’s seen him collaborating with everyone from Taj Mahal to Keb’ Mo’. The Reverent Marigold - from the farmlands around Davis, California, The Reverent Marigold’s powerful trans folk punk touches on everything from religious faith to queer rage.

The Backroads Tour - Seattle

Tractor Tavern Matinee Show

July 4, 2026, doors at 3:30pm, Show at 4pm

5213 Ballard Avenue NW

Seattle, WA 98107



Tickets online here



Presented by Rural Progress, Backroads is a national music and culture campaign that brings artists, organizers, and local leaders to small towns across the country, turning overlooked spaces into vibrant community commons. Artists performing include:The Backroads Tour - SeattleTractor Tavern Matinee ShowJuly 4, 2026, doors at 3:30pm, Show at 4pmSeattle, WA 98107Presented by Rural Progress, Backroads is a national music and culture campaign that brings artists, organizers, and local leaders to small towns across the country, turning overlooked spaces into vibrant community commons.









Seattle’s Through concerts, storytelling, and shared joy, we’re reclaiming country music’s and rural America’s roots as a force for connection across race, class, and place. At a moment of deep division, Backroads shows what rural power and progress look like when people come together, one town at a time.Seattle’s Tractor Tavern is a space known for welcoming a wide range of music, from roots rock to folk and alt-country, bringing together diverse audiences through shared cultural experiences.





That spirit of inclusivity mirrors the night’s message: rural and urban people alike can build community based not on fear but on mutual respect, empathy, and common purpose.