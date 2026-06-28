ArtSplash 2026: Edmonds Summer Art Show July 18-19, 2026



ArtSplash 2026: Edmonds Summer Art Show ArtSplash 2026: Edmonds Summer Art Show









ArtSplash 2026 features twenty local artists. Artwork for sale includes original oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and mixed media paintings of landscapes and abstract themes, art prints, undersea and nature photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry, collages, and art cards.



This is a great opportunity to come out and support local artists who are key to the vitality of our community. The Edmonds Artists-Connect group is recognized for nurturing a wide range of arts and ability levels through monthly presentations on technique and diverse approaches to involvement in the arts. For over half of the participating artists, this will be the first tine they have shown and sold their art in person.



According to Makaylaa Powers, event organizer and show artist, ARTSplash is part of Edmond’s creative heart. “It is an opportunity for people to come together in appreciation of inspired talent and beauty. And this show is linked to other important organizations.” ArtSplash runs from 10am to 5pm each day at the Artworks building at 200 Dayton Street in downtown Edmonds, WA. Located two blocks from the Edmonds Ferry terminal, the free show is a great destination event this summer and parking is free.. Artwork for sale includes original oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and mixed media paintings of landscapes and abstract themes, art prints, undersea and nature photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry, collages, and art cards.This is a great opportunity to come out and support local artists who are key to the vitality of our community. The Edmonds Artists-Connect group is recognized for nurturing a wide range of arts and ability levels through monthly presentations on technique and diverse approaches to involvement in the arts. For over half of the participating artists, this will be the first tine they have shown and sold their art in person.





Each ARTSplash artist will auction a piece of art with proceeds supporting the Edmonds Art Festival Foundation’s (EAFF) educational programs. In addition, a portion of each regular sales goes to the Edmond’s Art Festival’s support of ArtWorks – The ARTSplash venue in downtown Edmonds.





Artists-Connect Edmonds is a no-fee art group that meets the 4th Saturday of each month from 10am to 12pm, at ArtWorks.





