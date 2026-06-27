Lake Forest Park places public safety levy on November 2026 ballot

Six-year levy would fund police, 911 dispatch, and mental health services

“Lake Forest Park residents recognize the value of a local, dedicated police department,” said Mayor Tom French.

“This measure is about preserving those vital services and ensuring our first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe.”









These temporary measures are not sustainable in the long term.

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. – The Lake Forest Park City Council has approved a resolution to place a temporary, six-year police and public safety levy on the November 2026 general election ballot.If approved by voters, the levy would raise approximately $1.24 million annually, dedicated exclusively to maintaining and supporting essential public safety services.These services include police staffing and training, 911 dispatch, jail services, prosecution and public defense, and crisis intervention and mental health diversion programs.The proposed levy would add $0.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value and appear on property tax bills beginning in 2027. It would remain in effect for six years, with annual adjustments based on inflation.Rising costs for police operations, dispatch, jail services, and court-related expenses—compounded by a 24% increase in inflation over the past four years—have outpaced Lake Forest Park’s ability to collect property taxes, which are limited by state law.Without additional revenue, the City faces difficult decisions about reducing public safety services. In the current budget, officials relied on approximately $880,000 in one-time funds and made over $455,000 in spending cuts.