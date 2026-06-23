Battle against WA ballot initiatives aimed at transgender students

No Hate in WA State yard signs for the campaign against two Let’s Go Washington ballot initiatives. (Photo by Jake Goldstein-Street/Washington State Standard)

No Hate in WA State argues the two initiatives, backed by the conservative group Let’s Go Washington, would invade children’s privacy, vilify transgender youth and leave vulnerable kids unwilling to seek help. No Hate in WA State argues the two initiatives, backed by the conservative group Let’s Go Washington, would invade children’s privacy, vilify transgender youth and leave vulnerable kids unwilling to seek help.





The Legislature had approved the initiative a year earlier.





The other measure, IL26-638, would bar transgender K-12 students from competing in girls’ sports, confirming children’s sex assigned at birth through routine athletic physicals.



No Hate in WA State has raised $736,000 this year in its fight against the initiatives, with big backing from teacher unions, including the National Education Association and its Washington state branch.









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--Washington State Standard The American Civil Liberties Union, Gender Justice League and the Service Employees International Union 775 are among the other major donors.--Washington State Standard









One of the initiatives, IL26-001, looks to eliminate changes Democratic lawmakers made in 2025 to a Let’s Go Washington initiative on the rights of parents of public school students.