Summer Soundwave free concert for 6th - 12th grade youth Friday June 12, 2026



Summer Soundwave happening Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3pm, music at 5pm. Summer Soundwave happening Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3pm, music at 5pm.

Want to enjoy a summer day in the park with free live music?









Other than amazing live music performances, we will also have free food and crafts for middle and high school youth. Tie-dye, water games, volleyball, lawn games, and more!





More info about the teen programs at shorelinewa.gov/teens







