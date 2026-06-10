Summer Soundwave free concert for 6th - 12th grade youth Friday June 12, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026


Summer Soundwave happening Friday, June 12, 2026 at 3pm, music at 5pm.

Want to enjoy a summer day in the park with free live music?

An amazing free concert for 6th to 12th grade youth is happening this Friday at Richmond Highlands Park 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Other than amazing live music performances, we will also have free food and crafts for middle and high school youth. Tie-dye, water games, volleyball, lawn games, and more!

Questions? Email landerson@shorelinewa.gov

More info about the teen programs at shorelinewa.gov/teens


Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
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