Big changes proposed for Shoreline tree code rules - open house June 25, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026

Draft Tree Code Open House

Date: June 25, 2026
Time: Doors at 6:00pm, 
Presentation from 7:00pm to 8:30pm
Location: Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Avenue N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Based on community input and feedback from the Tree Code Update Community Advisory Group, we have drafted an update to the Tree Code. We want to know what you think!

The draft update proposes big changes to the rules. We are collecting input from the community on those changes to see if they meet the community’s priorities for how the City regulates trees on private property.

We will be hosting an open house and presentation as part of our CityLearn series on Thursday June 25, 2026 at Shoreline City Hall, It will be an opportunity to learn, ask questions, and provide feedback on the concepts proposed.

Doors will open at 6:00pm. At that time, you will be able to view informational boards about the code at your own pace. The presentation will start at 7:00pm.

We will record the presentation and link it online for those unable to attend.


Posted by DKH at 5:19 AM
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