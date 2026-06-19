Big changes proposed for Shoreline tree code rules - open house June 25, 2026

Based on community input and feedback from the Tree Code Update Community Advisory Group, we have drafted an update to the Tree Code. We want to know what you think!





The draft update proposes big changes to the rules. We are collecting input from the community on those changes to see if they meet the community’s priorities for how the City regulates trees on private property.









We will be hosting an open house and presentation as part of our CityLearn series on Thursday June 25, 2026 at Shoreline City Hall, It will be an opportunity to learn, ask questions, and provide feedback on the concepts proposed.

Doors will open at 6:00pm. At that time, you will be able to view informational boards about the code at your own pace. The presentation will start at 7:00pm.





We will record the presentation and link it online for those unable to attend.







