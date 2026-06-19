Book launch June 27, 2026 for Shoreline History book by Victoria Stiles

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a special release launch for SHM's newest book from our Director Emeritus, Vicki Stiles!

Vicki Stiles was the executive director of the Shoreline Historical Museum from 1992 until she retired in 2022 after 29 years.





She made numerous presentations to local groups about specific points in the history of the area.





75 years of schools in Shoreline. History of Lake Forest Park. History of specific neighborhoods like Hillwood and Echo Lake. Pioneer women in Richmond Beach, History of Commerce in Shoreline, Impact of Women in King County,





Now she is publishing a book on the history of Shoreline on its 30th year.









Author Vicki Stiles Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 4:00pm

﻿Admission: FREE



Richmond Masonic Hall

753 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133

ADA Accessible

Light Refreshments



Program and Author signing at the end!

Both Hardcover and Paperback will be available for purchase! Admission: FREEADA AccessibleLight RefreshmentsProgram and Author signing at the end!Both Hardcover and Paperback will be available for purchase!

Stiles has written numerous articles on the history of northwest King County for a variety of publications. She is a member and past president of the Association of King County Historical Organizations, and a member and past president of the Shoreline Rotary Club.

Jointly sponsored by the by the King County Library System, Shoreline Historical Museum and the Friends of the Shoreline Library. In recognition of Shoreline’s long history, city of Shoreline’s 30th anniversary, and SHM's 50th Birthday, we offer this volume. It has been thirty years in the making and includes many historic photos that have never been seen outside the museum.

Through her efforts, the Museum became a publishing house, producing several books, including the 1926 memoir of Judge James T. Ronald and the History of the Shoreline School District - 75th Anniversary.