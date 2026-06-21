North City residents invited to information session on Jazz Walk Tuesday June 23, 2026



The 18th Annual North City The 18th Annual North City Jazz Walk is coming Tuesday, August 11, 2026!





Over the past few years, the North City Neighborhood Association (NCNA) has taken a much more active role in planning and producing this event. In doing this, we've come to realize many of our neighbors in North City don't actually know much about the North City Jazz Walk.



On Tuesday, June 23, 2026 we will be hosting a friendly info session about the North City Jazz Walk.





Join us at the North City Water District office for some light refreshments and a short presentation about the history of the NCJW and why the NCNA is investing its energy into this community event.





Bring your questions, curiosity, and ideas!



Tuesday, June 23, 7:00pm – 8:00pm







