Local student graduates from St. Olaf College
Friday, June 19, 2026
The following local student was named a Class of 2026 graduate from St. Olaf College.
To graduate, students must have completed the equivalent of 35 credits through a combination of full-credit and fractional-credit courses.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)
Shoreline, WA
Julian Larson, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Environmental Studies
St. Olaf is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial need of every student with 99 percent of students receiving scholarships or grants. Visit stolaf.edu.
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