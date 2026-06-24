Give Blood BEFORE it's needed - Friday June 26, 2026 at Shoreline Covenant



By Tom Petersen By Tom Petersen



Bloodworks has issued a "Code Red," with supplies low and appointments dropping off. They're hoping to see lots of donors on Friday, June 26, 2026 at the Shoreline Covenant Church, 9am to 3pm, Bloodworks has issued a "Code Red," with supplies low and appointments dropping off. They're hoping to see lots of donors on Friday, June 26, 2026 at the Shoreline Covenant Church, 9am to 3pm, 1330 North 185th Street, Shoreline 98133.



Blood is something that can't be replaced by technology or substituted by artificial means. Shoreline needs YOU.





Giving blood takes only an hour or less, and the need is constant. The #1 way people start giving blood is by following the examples of friends and family, so experienced donors are encouraged to bring along a new prospect. New donors can also buddy up with each other!



People aged 16 or 17 and over 125 pounds can donate with written permission from a guardian; everyone needs photo ID.



Appointments are recommended; go to





Appointments are recommended; go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. Walk ups are welcome on a space available basis; Friday's drive has a large capacity so it should be no problem.

The 4th of July weekend is coming up, and, unfortunately, people are known to overdo it . . . right in the middle of the usual low point for blood donations.