What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: June 24 - 30
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: June 24 - 30
From the launch of the new Shoreline History book and ShoreLake Arts’ Listen Here! Teen Band & Solo Showcase to farmers markets, art exhibits, hands-on workshops, and the kickoff of the Shoreline Global Kick-Off Festival, there’s no shortage of ways to get out, connect with neighbors, and explore everything happening in Shoreline this week.
For the latest updates on International Soccer activities in Shoreline visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Book Launch: Shoreline History book by Victoria Stiles
Saturday, June 27 4:00 PM, Shoreline Masonic Center
Join the Shoreline Historical Museum for a special release launch for SHM's newest book from our Director Emeritus, Vicki Stiles!
ShoreLake Arts’ 1st Annual Listen Here! Teen Band & Solo Showcase
Saturday, June 27 4:00 PM, Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Get ready for a summer night full of music, energy, and local talent! ShoreLake Arts proudly presents the 1st Annual Listen Here! Concert, a dynamic showcase of emerging and developing teen bands and solo acts from across Washington State.
Shoreline Global Kick-Off Festival
Tuesday, June 30 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Celebrate international soccer with live music, food trucks, and movement-based activities.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Volunteer Training and Refresher at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, June 24 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Learn more about how you can get involved with the community and help out at the Shoreline Tool Library.
June Book Club at Ridgecrest Books
Wednesday, June 24 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Ridgecrest Books
Book club membership is open to all! No RSVP required. We have a great group of incredibly kind and respectful people who just love to talk books!
Balance & Stability with Breaking Branches Health & Fitness
Thursday, June 25 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Through guided stretches, low-impact resistance training, and functional exercises, participants will build strength, reduce fall risk, and feel more agile in everyday life.
Cuttings Propagation Workshop
Thursday, June 25 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Learn the artful skill of propagating plants by cuttings.
CityLearn: Private Tree Code Update
Thursday, June 25 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
We're updating the City's Private Tree Code to meet the City's tree canopy goals and follow Urban Forestry best practices!
First Lutheran of Richmond Beach Garage Sale
Friday, June 26 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM & Saturday, June 27 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach is having a Garage Sale/Youth Fundraiser to raise money for their annual summer trip to Tillamook to serve with Habitat for Humanity.
Seattle Dance Fitness Express Yourself
Friday, June 26 7:00 PM, Seattle Dance Fitness
Express Yourself freely and show up in your loudest, boldest colors- this is your moment to shine!
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 27 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.
Shoreline Walks - Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Walk
Saturday, June 27 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shorewood High School
Begin at Shorewood HS, walk north on Fremont, then wind our way down through Richmond Highlands. We’ll pass by St. Luke School and the newly renovated Richmond Highlands Park.
Tool School for Women+: Build a Contemporary Side Table (2-Part Class)
Saturday, June 27 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Designed as a supportive and welcoming environment, this two-part class is ideal for students who are new to building but ready to take the next step.
Big Cats, Little Cats Opening Reception at Salvation Artists Collective
Saturday, June 27 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
Salvation: Artist and Makers Collective is proud to present "Big Cats, Little Cats," a solo watercolor exhibition by North Seattle artist Lynn Chapman.
Folk Machine — Live Folk Concert Fundraiser
Saturday, June 27 6:30 PM, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
This special fundraiser for SUUC features rich harmonies, acoustic storytelling, and a welcoming community atmosphere.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, June 28 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Leanne Hatch Story Time at Ridgecrest Books
Sunday, June 28 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM, Ridgecrest Books
Join us for story time with author/illustrator Leanne Hatch!
Paint & Sip at Vault 177
Sunday, June 28 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Vault 177
ShoreLake Arts and Vault 177 are at it again with a special acrylic painting of Jelly Fish in the Dark! Our very own local artist Nancy Malek with help you create your own masterpiece with all supplies in instruction included.
Curation 101: Archiving and Preservation Workshop
Tuesday, June 30 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Bring a treasured photo, letter, or other small artifact and learn how to properly house and store your items so they can have a long and happy life!
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Pups on Parade
Saturday, July 11 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Join Old Dog Haven for a fun day of all things dogs at their summer event!
Mele Kalikimaka! We’re bringing Christmas in July to Salvation, and we’re going full Elvis in Blue Hawaii style!
Saturday, July 11 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
Think retro beach party meets a relaxed summer market.
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Free soccer matches for youth ages 8-11 featuring live performances and celebrations, with an international marketplace and food vendors.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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