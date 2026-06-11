Plant Sale at Lake Forest Park Garden Market June 20, 2026
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Did you impulse-buy your summer color spots from the big box stores back in April?
Are you now itching to add unique additions to your deck containers, borders or beds?
Focus your attention on the extraordinary plants offered at a one-day garden market as part of the Lake Forest Park Garden Tour.
In the lower level of the Town Center Commons on June 20th is the Lake Forest Park Garden Market. It is free and open to the public. Not shipped from Canada or California, these plants are:
- Locally grown and propagated, thus acclimated to grow here in the Pacific Northwest
- Uncommon, native, and heirloom specimens
- Extremely varied: perennials, flowers, trees, ferns, groundcovers, pre-bonsai stock
Save your travel fuel and spend more time in your garden: these professional local growers are gathering at the Town Center, from 9:00am -3:00pm on June 20, 2026.
Check out their online plant lists – they could be growing and bring to market that inaccessible gem you’ve been searching for.
They can offer you insights on growing and propagating in their local neck of the woods: Woodinville, Port Orchard, Gig Harbour, Fall City, Kingston, Port Ludlow, and Shoreline.
These unique nurseries include:
These unique nurseries include:
A nursery specializing in Uncommon Plants.
Alex Lim, Proprietor
206-713-7333
thelimgarden@gmail.com
FB page
thelimgarden.com
Established in 2017, The Lim Garden focusses its offerings on foliage and structural plants.
Alex Lim, Proprietor
206-713-7333
thelimgarden@gmail.com
FB page
thelimgarden.com
Established in 2017, The Lim Garden focusses its offerings on foliage and structural plants.
Flowers serve as seasonal accents rather than the primary design driver.
Notable collections include Aucuba, Ligularia, Aspidistra, Polygonatum, Disporum, ferns, and broadleaf evergreens.
Port Orchard, WA.
Locally grown & propagated perennial flowers & shrubs suited to the Pacific Northwest.
Iris Fagerland, Proprietor
360-633-5893
irisfagerland@gmail.com
FB page
earthgrowncreations.com
Established in 2018, Earth Grown Creations offers nursery stock from its collection of over 1,400 varieties and cultivars that are hardy for the Greater Western Washington area.
Iris Fagerland, Proprietor
360-633-5893
irisfagerland@gmail.com
FB page
earthgrowncreations.com
Established in 2018, Earth Grown Creations offers nursery stock from its collection of over 1,400 varieties and cultivars that are hardy for the Greater Western Washington area.
Starts are very well rooted and are ready to be planted out in the landscape.
Gig Harbor, WA.
Japanese maples and small container trees and shrubs, selected for pre-Bonsai material, including Satsuki azaleas.
253-857-0127
russ@bluefrognursery.net
FB page
www.bluefrognursery.net
Established in the early 2000s, Blue Frog Garden Nursery is family owned and operated.
253-857-0127
russ@bluefrognursery.net
FB page
www.bluefrognursery.net
Established in the early 2000s, Blue Frog Garden Nursery is family owned and operated.
As a rule, all of their plant material is propagated and grown to size on site.
Offering plant material exclusively at local area specialty plant sales and their own annual Open Garden event.
Growing interesting & unusual perennials & shrubs.
Celeste Erickson, Proprietor
360-297-8028
celestialdreamgardens@hotmail.com
FB Celestial Dream Gardens
Established twenty years ago, Celestial Dream Gardens is a small local Kingston nursery and landscaping company priding itself on its healthy, hardy plants, most of which are cultivated on site.
Celeste Erickson, Proprietor
360-297-8028
celestialdreamgardens@hotmail.com
FB Celestial Dream Gardens
Established twenty years ago, Celestial Dream Gardens is a small local Kingston nursery and landscaping company priding itself on its healthy, hardy plants, most of which are cultivated on site.
Their local emphasis reduces environmental impacts and improves community ties.
Specializing in species rhododendrons, many rare & unusual.
Bob Zimmerman & Beth Orling, Proprietors
206-383-2713
CONTACT | Chimacum Woods Species Rhododendron Nursery and Garden
FB page
http://www.chimacumwoods.com
A 47-year institution in the Washington nursery industry, Chimacum Woods emphasizes biodiversity by growing plants from seed and offering cutting-grown varieties gathered domestically and from Tibet, China, Japan, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Bob Zimmerman & Beth Orling, Proprietors
206-383-2713
CONTACT | Chimacum Woods Species Rhododendron Nursery and Garden
FB page
http://www.chimacumwoods.com
A 47-year institution in the Washington nursery industry, Chimacum Woods emphasizes biodiversity by growing plants from seed and offering cutting-grown varieties gathered domestically and from Tibet, China, Japan, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Shoreline, WA.
Quality Pacific Northwest common natives and rare species for home gardeners and enthusiasts.
206-546-1281
nursery@kruckeberg.org
FB page
Home - Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Cultivating plants since 1958, the MsK Nursery (selling arboretum-grade stock from the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden) uses natural methods with organic fertilizers – no chemical products.
Sourcing organic and sustainably grown plants beyond common native species, they sell harder-to-find and unusual natives, plus the select hardy exotics that are featured throughout the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
Specializing in perennials, hardy fuchsias, shrubs, scented geraniums, herbs, grasses & trees.
Carrie and Dean Lee, Owners/Growers
425-531-1331
Leefarm2@gmail.com
FB page
Lee Farm and Nursery | Wholesale Perennials
Operating since 1994 and among the earliest and most visited participants in Lake Forest Park Garden Market, Lee Farm and Nursery offers incredibly diverse specimens to fill the voids in your garden.
Carrie and Dean Lee, Owners/Growers
425-531-1331
Leefarm2@gmail.com
FB page
Lee Farm and Nursery | Wholesale Perennials
Operating since 1994 and among the earliest and most visited participants in Lake Forest Park Garden Market, Lee Farm and Nursery offers incredibly diverse specimens to fill the voids in your garden.
It is known for its well-informed and personable staff, and their plants are reasonably priced and of high quality.
Mark your calendar!
Entry is free.
Lake Forest Park Garden Market
Lake Forest Park Town Center, Lower level
Entry is free.
Lake Forest Park Garden Market
Lake Forest Park Town Center, Lower level
Intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
Saturday, June 20, 2026
9 am - 3:00 pm
Buy a ticket the day of or in advance for the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park tour: Purchase tickets here
Saturday, June 20, 2026
9 am - 3:00 pm
Buy a ticket the day of or in advance for the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park tour: Purchase tickets here
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