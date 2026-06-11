Plant Sale at Lake Forest Park Garden Market June 20, 2026

By Lee Rolfe





In the lower level of the Town Center Commons on June 20th is the Lake Forest Park Garden Market. It is free and open to the public. Not shipped from Canada or California, these plants are:



Locally grown and propagated, thus acclimated to grow here in the Pacific Northwest

Uncommon, native, and heirloom specimens

Extremely varied: perennials, flowers, trees, ferns, groundcovers, pre-bonsai stock

Save your travel fuel and spend more time in your garden: these professional local growers are gathering at the Town Center, from 9:00am -3:00pm on June 20, 2026. Save your travel fuel and spend more time in your garden: these professional local growers are gathering at the Town Center, from





Check out their online plant lists – they could be growing and bring to market that inaccessible gem you’ve been searching for.









These unique nurseries include:



They can offer you insights on growing and propagating in their local neck of the woods: Woodinville, Port Orchard, Gig Harbour, Fall City, Kingston, Port Ludlow, and Shoreline.These unique nurseries include:

A nursery specializing in Uncommon Plants.

Alex Lim, Proprietor

206-713-7333

thelimgarden@gmail.com

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thelimgarden.com



Established in 2017, The Lim Garden focusses its offerings on foliage and structural plants. Alex Lim, Proprietor206-713-7333Established in 2017, The Lim Garden focusses its offerings on foliage and structural plants.





Flowers serve as seasonal accents rather than the primary design driver.









Notable collections include Aucuba, Ligularia, Aspidistra, Polygonatum, Disporum, ferns, and broadleaf evergreens.

Port Orchard, WA.







Iris Fagerland, Proprietor

360-633-5893

irisfagerland@gmail.com

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earthgrowncreations.com



Established in 2018, Earth Grown Creations offers nursery stock from its collection of over 1,400 varieties and cultivars that are hardy for the Greater Western Washington area. Locally grown & propagated perennial flowers & shrubs suited to the Pacific Northwest.Iris Fagerland, Proprietor360-633-5893Established in 2018, Earth Grown Creations offers nursery stock from its collection of over 1,400 varieties and cultivars that are hardy for the Greater Western Washington area.









Blue Frog Garden Nursery Starts are very well rooted and are ready to be planted out in the landscape.

Gig Harbor, WA.









253-857-0127

russ@bluefrognursery.net

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www.bluefrognursery.net



Established in the early 2000s, Blue Frog Garden Nursery is family owned and operated. Japanese maples and small container trees and shrubs, selected for pre-Bonsai material, including Satsuki azaleas.253-857-0127Established in the early 2000s, Blue Frog Garden Nursery is family owned and operated.





As a rule, all of their plant material is propagated and grown to size on site.









Offering plant material exclusively at local area specialty plant sales and their own annual Open Garden event.



Celeste Erickson, Proprietor

360-297-8028

celestialdreamgardens@hotmail.com

FB Celestial Dream Gardens



Established twenty years ago, Celestial Dream Gardens is a small local Kingston nursery and landscaping company priding itself on its healthy, hardy plants, most of which are cultivated on site. Growing interesting & unusual perennials & shrubs.Celeste Erickson, Proprietor360-297-8028Established twenty years ago, Celestial Dream Gardens is a small local Kingston nursery and landscaping company priding itself on its healthy, hardy plants, most of which are cultivated on site.





Their local emphasis reduces environmental impacts and improves community ties.









Their inventory is known as “both tried and true or rare and few”.



Bob Zimmerman & Beth Orling, Proprietors

206-383-2713

CONTACT | Chimacum Woods Species Rhododendron Nursery and Garden

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http://www.chimacumwoods.com



A 47-year institution in the Washington nursery industry, Chimacum Woods emphasizes biodiversity by growing plants from seed and offering cutting-grown varieties gathered domestically and from Tibet, China, Japan, and Arunachal Pradesh. Specializing in species rhododendrons, many rare & unusual.Bob Zimmerman & Beth Orling, Proprietors206-383-2713A 47-year institution in the Washington nursery industry, Chimacum Woods emphasizes biodiversity by growing plants from seed and offering cutting-grown varieties gathered domestically and from Tibet, China, Japan, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Shoreline, WA.

Quality Pacific Northwest common natives and rare species for home gardeners and enthusiasts.



206-546-1281

nursery@kruckeberg.org

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Home - Kruckeberg Botanic Garden



Cultivating plants since 1958, the MsK Nursery (selling arboretum-grade stock from the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden) uses natural methods with organic fertilizers – no chemical products. 206-546-1281Cultivating plants since 1958, the MsK Nursery (selling arboretum-grade stock from the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden) uses natural methods with organic fertilizers – no chemical products.









. Sourcing organic and sustainably grown plants beyond common native species, they sell harder-to-find and unusual natives, plus the select hardy exotics that are featured throughout the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.



Carrie and Dean Lee, Owners/Growers

425-531-1331

Leefarm2@gmail.com

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Lee Farm and Nursery | Wholesale Perennials



Operating since 1994 and among the earliest and most visited participants in Lake Forest Park Garden Market, Lee Farm and Nursery offers incredibly diverse specimens to fill the voids in your garden. Specializing in perennials, hardy fuchsias, shrubs, scented geraniums, herbs, grasses & trees.Carrie and Dean Lee, Owners/Growers425-531-1331Operating since 1994 and among the earliest and most visited participants in Lake Forest Park Garden Market, Lee Farm and Nursery offers incredibly diverse specimens to fill the voids in your garden.





It is known for its well-informed and personable staff, and their plants are reasonably priced and of high quality.









Entry is free.



Lake Forest Park Garden Market

Lake Forest Park Town Center, Lower level Mark your calendar!Entry is free.Lake Forest Park Garden Market

Intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE

Saturday, June 20, 2026

9 am - 3:00 pm



Buy a ticket the day of or in advance for the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park tour: Saturday, June 20, 20269 am - 3:00 pmBuy a ticket the day of or in advance for the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park tour: Purchase tickets here









Did you impulse-buy your summer color spots from the big box stores back in April?Are you now itching to add unique additions to your deck containers, borders or beds?Focus your attention on the extraordinary plants offered at a one-day garden market as part of the Lake Forest Park Garden Tour.