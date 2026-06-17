Stop using Nara Organics Whole Milk powdered formula
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
If you have Nara Organics Whole Milk powdered formula (sold at Target), stop using it immediately.
The FDA is currently investigating cases of infant botulism, including one in Washington.
Botulism is a life-threatening illness caused by a bacteria
Botulism is a life-threatening illness caused by a bacteria
Get immediate medical care if you notice poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression
Symptoms can take several weeks to develop
Call us with any questions! 1-800-222-1222
Call us with any questions! 1-800-222-1222
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