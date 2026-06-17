Stop using Nara Organics Whole Milk powdered formula

Get immediate medical care if you notice poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression Get immediate medical care if you notice poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression

Symptoms can take several weeks to develop

Call us with any questions! 1-800-222-1222 Symptoms can take several weeks to developCall us with any questions! 1-800-222-1222









The FDA is currently investigating cases of infant botulism, including one in Washington.Botulism is a life-threatening illness caused by a bacteria