Arts in the Garden with ShoreLake Arts July 9, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Join ShoreLake Arts on 2nd Thursdays this summer at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden from 5:30 - 6:30pm (July 9, Aug 6) for Arts in the Garden!

Each date is a different nature themed project. Free and all-ages

Creativity and nature come together once again through a partnership with Laura James at ShoreLake Arts and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. 

These free, family-friendly workshops invite visitors of all ages to gather inspiration from the garden and create something uniquely their own.

Featuring button making, watercolor painting, and more. Free workshops!

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177



Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
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