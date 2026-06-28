Arts in the Garden with ShoreLake Arts July 9, 2026
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Each date is a different nature themed project. Free and all-ages
Creativity and nature come together once again through a partnership with Laura James at ShoreLake Arts and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
These free, family-friendly workshops invite visitors of all ages to gather inspiration from the garden and create something uniquely their own.
Featuring button making, watercolor painting, and more. Free workshops!
Featuring button making, watercolor painting, and more. Free workshops!
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
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