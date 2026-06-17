Minus 4 ft tide exposes exotic sea creatures at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Naturalists and school children take advantage of the minus 4 ft tide

Story and Photos by David Walton

I went to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline today to explore the low tide of minus 4.1feet! 

Lowest of the year. The Seattle Aquarium had 7 naturalists on site explaining the creatures to folks on the beach. 

The beach was full of young and old, including 2 school buses of 1st graders! Here are some shots from today.

Aggregating anemone

Moon snail. This was a hit, for not only the naturalists but also the school students, who, by the way, were scientists, even though they were in 1st grade!

Sea Star

Sea stars, crab, Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains in background

Northern clingfish

Red sea cucumber

Low Tide Wednesday June 17 will be -0.66 ft (-0.2 m) at 12:23pm

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 12:57 AM
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