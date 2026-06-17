Minus 4 ft tide exposes exotic sea creatures at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
|Naturalists and school children take advantage of the minus 4 ft tide
Story and Photos by David Walton
I went to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline today to explore the low tide of minus 4.1feet!
Lowest of the year. The Seattle Aquarium had 7 naturalists on site explaining the creatures to folks on the beach.
The beach was full of young and old, including 2 school buses of 1st graders! Here are some shots from today.
Aggregating anemone
Sea Star
Sea stars, crab, Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains in background
Northern clingfish
Red sea cucumber
Low Tide Wednesday June 17 will be -0.66 ft (-0.2 m) at 12:23pm
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
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