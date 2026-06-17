Minus 4 ft tide exposes exotic sea creatures at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Naturalists and school children take advantage of the minus 4 ft tide

Story and Photos by David Walton Story and Photos by David Walton









Lowest of the year. The Seattle Aquarium had 7 naturalists on site explaining the creatures to folks on the beach.









Aggregating anemone

The beach was full of young and old, including 2 school buses of 1st graders! Here are some shots from today.Moon snail. This was a hit, for not only the naturalists but also the school students, who, by the way, were scientists, even though they were in 1st grade!









I went to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline today to explore the low tide of minus 4.1feet!