Because it matters - Standing up for everyone, Sunday sign-waving continues

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Corruption / Cruelty / Chaos ...

Story and photos by Pamela Mieth

Standing up for the rights of all and saying no to ongoing corruption and chaos were the themes of many signs at the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving Father's Day weekend which drew just under 60 area residents on a beautiful afternoon.

Say NO to Jim Crow 2.0

Coming just after Juneteenth (6/19), which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and amid attempts to politically gerrymander Congressional districts initially drawn to address historical racism and voter suppression, voting rights, civil rights and the legacy of that racism were on the minds of many.

Fight for those without your privilege

Indeed, defending the rights of people of color, immigrants, women and those in the LGBTQ+ community remains a priority as they have become targets in the culture wars, fueled by the cynical quest for political power - and attempts to repeal hard-won legal protections continue.

Fortify Washington was again on hand collecting signatures urging the Shoreline City Council to pass a resolution opposing anti-Trans initiatives and encouraging the state and voters to support initiative reforms.

Are we great yet?

Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line (intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St) continues next Sunday, 6/28 (marking the close of Pride Month), 1-2pm.

Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow). Non-perishable food and toiletry items are always accepted for donation to a local organization helping those in need.


Posted by DKH at 1:28 AM
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