County Executive Girmay Zahilay delivers 2026 State of the County address: Building A More Connected King County
Thursday, June 11, 2026
|King County Executive
Girmay Zahilary
Speaking to a crowd of over 500 local leaders, community advocates, King County employees, and residents at the Federal Way Performing Arts Center, Executive Zahilay reflected on his administration’s early accomplishments and reaffirmed his commitment to the work ahead.
“We are living through a period of tremendous change in King County,” said Executive Zahilay.
“Right now, we are making generational decisions about the future of our transit system, our homelessness response, our climate resilience, our health care infrastructure, and the affordability of our region. I’m incredibly proud of the King County employees and community partners who have stepped up to meet this moment."In just six months, we have expanded housing and behavioral health services, strengthened accountability in government, advanced major transit investments, and protected vulnerable communities in the face of federal threats. There is still much more work to do, and we will continue to act with urgency to build a King County that is more affordable, more equitable, more connected, and full of opportunity for the next generation.”
Highlights from the 2026 State of the County include:
- Doubling investments in childcare: As part of the renewal of the Best Starts for Kids levy,
Executive Zahilay announced he will propose at least doubling investments in childcare for kids ages zero to three and increasing the County’s total investment for childcare to more than half a billion dollars – the largest investment in childcare in county history – building on his commitment to make King County more affordable for working families.
- Expanding shelter and housing: As part of his Breaking the Cycle Executive Order and commitment to opening 500 net new units of housing and shelter in 500 days, Executive Zahilay announced that the County will open a new tiny home village on county property in Seattle with 80 new units. This announcement builds on recent openings, including 86-units of permanent supportive housing at the Booker House and 235-units of affordable housing at Copperleaf Northgate and a groundbreaking at Prisma which will offer 328 new affordable homes in Redmond.
- Improving government accountability: King County has made progress to implement Executive Zahilay’s Better Gov
ernment Executive Order, including hiring an internal auditor director, launching a countywide fraud prevention training to over 3,000 employees, creating a stronger countywide conflict- of-interest policy, and beginning a base budget review for the first time in county history to ensure every dollar spent is driving outcomes.
- Modernizing the behavioral health system: Executive Zahilay continues work with urgency to implement the voter-approved Crisis Care Centers initiative, expanding
access to behavioral health services across King County. The Kirkland Crisis Care Center is currently open and serving youth and adults in North King County, and the Seattle Crisis Care Center is on track to open next year. A provider has been selected for the future South King County site, and providers for the East King County site and a youth-focused center will be announced in the coming months.
- Increasing transit service and safety: Executive Zahilay announced King County Metro’s Next Stop Service plan, creating a roadmap for transit service improvements through 2038. The plan will deliver nine new bus routes, four new RapidRide routes, increase the number of routes running every 15 minutes, and expand security and behavioral health presence.
- Preventing gun violence: Reflecting his commitment to safe, healthy communities, Executive Zahilay announced that his administration will invest $4.9 million to sustain and strengthen the Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention, building on its work to prevent violence, intervene with those most at risk, respond when violence occurs, and support safer communities throughout the region.
- Cutting through red tape: As part of his Build for Affordability agenda, Executive Zahilay announced the creation of a new permitting advisory panel focused on streamlining regulations and reducing barriers to building needed housing and opening businesses in King County.
- Building climate resilience: King County continues to implement the Strategic Climate Action Plan, including expanding EV infrastructure, preserving forests and farmlands, reducing waste, and preparing frontline communities for the impacts of extreme weather events.
- Securing the future home of the Skyway Community Center: King County recently purchased the Skyway Bowl property as the site for Skyway’s first community center, marking a major investment in this historically underserved area of unincorporated King County. The project, championed by the Executive during his time on the County Council, is part of his vision to build connected neighborhoods where families have access to amenities that improve quality of life.
- Fostering trust with Tribes: To strengthen
government-to-government relations with Tribes, Executive Zahilay announced the development of the first countywide Tribal consultation policy. This policy will ensure that Tribal sovereignty is incorporated at all levels of decision making.
- Expanding employment opportunities for youth: Last month, Executive Zahilay successfully launched YouthWorks, connecting teens and young adults to paid internships and job opportunities across the
region to build skills and explore career paths.
- Launching the Volunteer Corps: As part of his Be in Community priority, Executive Zahilay will launch the King County Volunteer Corps this summer, a new initiative focused on connecting residents to volunteer opportunities across King County through a centralized web portal, making it easier for people to serve their communities and make a difference.
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