County Executive Girmay Zahilay delivers 2026 State of the County address: Building A More Connected King County

King County Executive

Girmay Zahilary King County – Executive Girmay Zahilay delivered the 2026 State of the County address, focused on building a more connected King County. This was Executive Zahilay's first State of the County speech since taking office in November 2025 as the first new executive in 16 years and as the first immigrant, refugee, and millennial to hold the position.

Speaking to a crowd of over 500 local leaders, community advocates, King County employees, and residents at the Federal Way Performing Arts Center, Executive Zahilay reflected on his administration’s early accomplishments and reaffirmed his commitment to the work ahead.



“We are living through a period of tremendous change in King County,” said Executive Zahilay .

“Right now, we are making generational decisions about the future of our transit system, our homelessness response, our climate resilience, our health care infrastructure, and the affordability of our region. I’m incredibly proud of the King County employees and community partners who have stepped up to meet this moment. "In just six months, we have expanded housing and behavioral health services, strengthened accountability in government, advanced major transit investments, and protected vulnerable communities in the face of federal threats. There is still much more work to do, and we will continue to act with urgency to build a King County that is more affordable, more equitable, more connected, and full of opportunity for the next generation.”