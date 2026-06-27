Shoreline Rotary Welcomes Carol Salter as President for the 2026-27 Year

On July 1, 2026 Carol Salter steps into her new role

as Club President for the 2026-27 Rotary year.

Photo courtesy of Shoreline Rotary.

The Shoreline Rotary Club is proud to announce the installation of Carol Salter as its new Club President for the 2026-27 Rotary year. Salter has been an active Rotarian for seven years and steps into the leadership role with a deep commitment to service, a strong background in community advocacy, and an energized vision for the upcoming program year serving the Shoreline Community. The Shoreline Rotary Club is proud to announce the installation of Carol Salter as its new Club President for the 2026-27 Rotary year. Salter has been an active Rotarian for seven years and steps into the leadership role with a deep commitment to service, a strong background in community advocacy, and an energized vision for the upcoming program year serving the Shoreline Community.





Her extensive career also includes serving as the past President and CEO for Easterseals Oregon, working collaboratively across more than 30 states to promote seamless service models for vulnerable populations—including seniors, at-risk youth, and veterans.









"I am incredibly honored to serve as President of Shoreline Rotary for this coming year," Salter said. "Our club has a long-standing legacy of making a tangible difference right here in our neighborhoods and around the world, and our goals for 2026-27 will keep that momentum going strong."

Under Salter’s leadership, Shoreline Rotary has laid out a robust agenda designed to support local youth, enhance education, and protect the local environment. Academically, she holds a master’s degree in education from George Washington University, with a specialized focus on Transitional Services for youth with Autism.Under Salter’s leadership, Shoreline Rotary has laid out a robust agenda designed to support local youth, enhance education, and protect the local environment.





Key initiatives for the 2026-27 program year include:

The Annual Christmas Shopping Spree : The club will once again fully fund this beloved holiday tradition, ensuring that local children in need can experience a bright and joyful holiday season.

: The club will once again fully fund this beloved holiday tradition, ensuring that local children in need can experience a bright and joyful holiday season. School Patrol Support : Recognizing the importance of student safety, the club is planning to support safety patrols at four to six different local schools over the next year.

: Recognizing the importance of student safety, the club is planning to support safety patrols at four to six different local schools over the next year. Expanded Academic Scholarships : The club will manage two separate, distinct scholarship funds this year. Each fund features unique eligibility criteria, allowing the club to reach a wider, more diverse pool of student applicants pursuing higher education and vocational training.

: The club will manage two separate, distinct scholarship funds this year. Each fund features unique eligibility criteria, allowing the club to reach a wider, more diverse pool of student applicants pursuing higher education and vocational training. Hands-On Community Service : Rotarians will hit the ground running with targeted community service projects focusing on local environmental sustainability and youth education.

: Rotarians will hit the ground running with targeted community service projects focusing on local environmental sustainability and youth education. Empowering the Next Generation: Strong emphasis will be placed on mentoring and supporting Shoreline's Interact group, fostering leadership skills and a passion for service in local high school students. Shoreline Rotary invites community members, business owners, and anyone interested in making a local impact across the Shoreline area to join them at an upcoming meeting. Under Salter’s guidance, the club is looking forward to a dynamic year of growth, fellowship, and Service Above Self.



For more information about upcoming meetings, scholarship applications, or how to get involved, please visit the official

Shoreline Rotary invites community members, business owners, and anyone interested in making a local impact across the Shoreline area to join them at an upcoming meeting. Under Salter’s guidance, the club is looking forward to a dynamic year of growth, fellowship, and Service Above Self.For more information about upcoming meetings, scholarship applications, or how to get involved, please visit the official ⁠Shoreline Rotary Club website





--Judy Maccully









Salter brings over 35 years of dedicated experience providing employment, training, and supportive housing services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Banchero Disability Partners, where she oversees critical 24/7 wraparound and independent housing services.