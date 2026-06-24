City of Kenmore 4th of July fireworks show at Log Boom Park
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
7:30pm - 10:30pm: Fireworks show begins at 10pm
Log Boom Park, 6100 NE 175th St., Kenmore
The event kicks off at 7:30pm with music, food trucks, free activities, games, and crafts, and the fireworks show will begin at 10:00pm. The fireworks show is 20 minutes.
Skip the Traffic—Shuttle, Walk, or Bike to Kenmore’s 4th of July Celebration!:
Getting there is easy:
- Free shuttle service runs from the Kenmore Park & Ride (7346 NE Bothell Way) to Log Boom Park starting at 6:00pm until the end of the event. *After the event, practice patience as the shuttles move from NE 175th Street to the Kenmore Park & Ride*
- ADA-accessible shuttles are available; please note, no onsite ADA parking will be provided.
- Limited overflow parking is available at The Vine Church (shuttle does not stop there).
- Expect street closures on Bothell Way NE and 61st Ave NE beginning at 3:00pm
- Limited parking is available on the north side of NE 175th St.
- No parking or drop-offs along Bothell Way NE.
*NOTE: The 61st Ave NE hill by Log Boom Park will be closed 1pm- 11pm. Use the detour route*
*Log Boom Park Parking lot will be closed all day on 7/4 for the event setup and activities
Parking lots
These parking lots will be available for event parking on 7/4 from 6pm-11pm:
- The Vine Church- Upper Lot: 6214 Bothell Way NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
- Kenmore Park & Ride: Park & Ride, NE Bothell Way &, Kenmore, WA 98028
0 comments:
Post a Comment