City of Kenmore 4th of July fireworks show at Log Boom Park



Kenmore 4th of July Kenmore 4th of July

Free shuttle service runs from the Kenmore Park & Ride (7346 NE Bothell Way) to Log Boom Park starting at 6:00pm until the end of the event. *After the event, practice patience as the shuttles move from NE 175th Street to the Kenmore Park & Ride*

ADA-accessible shuttles are available; please note, no onsite ADA parking will be provided.

Limited overflow parking is available at The Vine Church (shuttle does not stop there).

Expect street closures on Bothell Way NE and 61st Ave NE beginning at 3:00pm

Limited parking is available on the north side of NE 175th St.

No parking or drop-offs along Bothell Way NE.

*NOTE: The 61st Ave NE hill by Log Boom Park will be closed 1pm- 11pm. Use the detour route*



*Log Boom Park Parking lot will be closed all day on 7/4 for the event setup and activities



Parking lots



These parking lots will be available for event parking on 7/4 from 6pm-11pm: *NOTE: The 61st Ave NE hill by Log Boom Park will be closed 1pm- 11pm. Use the detour route**Log Boom Park Parking lot will be closed all day on 7/4 for the event setup and activitiesThese parking lots will be available for event parking on 7/4 from 6pm-11pm:

Saturday, July 4, 20267:30pm - 10:30pm: Fireworks show begins at 10pmThe event kicks off at 7:30pm with music, food trucks, free activities, games, and crafts, and the fireworks show will begin at 10:00pm. The fireworks show is 20 minutes.Skip the Traffic—Shuttle, Walk, or Bike to Kenmore’s 4th of July Celebration!:Getting there is easy: