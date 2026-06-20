City Council seeks volunteers for voters’ pamphlet pro and con committees for Creation of a Metropolitan Park District

At its June 1 meeting, the Shoreline City Council adopted Resolution 562 placing Proposition 1 on the November 3, 2026, general election ballot.





Accompanying the ballots will be the King County Voters Pamphlet. The pamphlet will include an explanatory statement from the City that states the effect of the measure if approved.





In response will be statements in support and opposition to the ballot measure. State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft the pro and con statements. The committees can have no more than three members each; however, the committees may seek advice from any person or persons. The committees will also have an opportunity to write a rebuttal statement to the other side’s statement.



Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions should submit an Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions should submit an online application no later than June 30, 2026.





If you would like a paper copy of the application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at clk@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2230.





The City Council will review applications and appoint the committee members at its July 13, 2026, business meeting.



To learn more about the requirements for the voter’s pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, you can review the

To learn more about the requirements for the voter’s pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, you can review the 2026 Jurisdiction Manual at King County Elections







