Live music with Fae Wiedenhoeft at Kruckeberg's Summer Solstice celebration

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Fae Wiedenhoeft will perform at Kruckeberg
for the Summer Solstice
Join us in welcoming Fae Wiedenhoeft to Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's Summer Solstice Celebration!

Fae will open our afternoon of live music with a special performance from 4:45–5:45pm. 

Arrive early, explore the garden, and enjoy music surrounded by nature.
June 20, 2026
Performance: 4:45–5:45pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177
Free Event

Instagram: @faesings


Posted by DKH at 2:11 AM
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