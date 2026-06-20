Live music with Fae Wiedenhoeft at Kruckeberg's Summer Solstice celebration
Saturday, June 20, 2026
|Fae Wiedenhoeft will perform at Kruckeberg
for the Summer Solstice
Fae will open our afternoon of live music with a special performance from 4:45–5:45pm.
Arrive early, explore the garden, and enjoy music surrounded by nature.
June 20, 2026
Performance: 4:45–5:45pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177
Free Event
June 20, 2026
Performance: 4:45–5:45pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177
Free Event
Instagram: @faesings
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