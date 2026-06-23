Safety Day at Lake Forest Park July 11, 2026



Safety Day is an event emphasizing the importance of how to safely enjoy the wonderful activities that you might find in the city of Lake Forest Park. Water safety, bicycle safety, fire, aid and more. Safety Day is an event emphasizing the importance of how to safely enjoy the wonderful activities that you might find in the city of Lake Forest Park. Water safety, bicycle safety, fire, aid and more.





With incredible support from local companies and the community, there will be bike helmets, life vests and other items to be given away.





Activities such as a giant soccer wall, giant block tower, face painting, and more. This year we're partnering with Public Works and Republic to have a touch-a-truck station, and an educational book on multiple city projects.





Bloodworks Northwest, the Northwest METRO SWAT Team is bringing back the Bearcat, and who doesn't love a visit from a therapy dog. Our friends from Fish and Wildlife will be there, along with the NEMCO team who will be performing a drone presentation you won't want to miss!





One of the many new additions to this year's event is a miniature city street track where kids are suited up with a tricycle and matching helmet to navigate the streets while they learn traffic and pedestrian safety.









The event is Saturday July 11, 2026 from 10am - 12pm in the lower and upper parking lots of City Hall and the Police Department. This year we're partnering with Public Works and Republic to have a touch-a-truck station, and an educational book booth on multiple city projects.The event isin the lower and upper parking lots of City Hall and the Police Department. 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155





Just two hours of fun in the sun while connecting with your local first responders and the essential teams that make the city what it is.







