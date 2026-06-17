Garage Sale fundraiser to send youth group to Tillamook OR to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity - June 26-27, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach is having a Garage Sale/Youth Fundraiser on June 26 and 27, 2026 to raise money for their annual summer trip to Tillamook to serve with Habitat for Humanity.

The youth group has been going to Tillamook, Oregon every summer for decades to support Habitat for Humanity. They go as willing workers ready to do whatever is needed!

In the past that has included clearing blackberries, painting, yard work, building ramps and railings, and installing insulation under one of the homes.

The church is located at 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177.


Posted by DKH at 12:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  