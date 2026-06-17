Garage Sale fundraiser to send youth group to Tillamook OR to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity - June 26-27, 2026
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
The youth group has been going to Tillamook, Oregon every summer for decades to support Habitat for Humanity. They go as willing workers ready to do whatever is needed!
In the past that has included clearing blackberries, painting, yard work, building ramps and railings, and installing insulation under one of the homes.
The church is located at 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177.
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