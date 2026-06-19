Tabernacle Baptist Church Annual Parking Lot Sale Saturday June 20, 2026

The Parking Lot will fill with neighbors and vendors from around Shoreline and Seattle with both new and used items to sell.





2025 sale filled the lot and brought out shoppers in spite of rain

Toys, Clothes, Musical instruments, Games, Electronics, Sports equipment, Tools, Crafts, Household items, Baby Things, Movies, Fishing Gear and much more!



You name it, you'll probably find it here!



FREE Hot dogs and lemonade throughout the day! Come Join the Fun!



Toys, Clothes, Musical instruments, Games, Electronics, Sports equipment, Tools, Crafts, Household items, Baby Things, Movies, Fishing Gear and much more!You name it, you'll probably find it here!FREE Hot dogs and lemonade throughout the day! Come Join the Fun!



