Tabernacle Baptist Church Annual Parking Lot Sale Saturday June 20, 2026
Friday, June 19, 2026
Tabernacle Baptist Church (16508 8th Ave NE, Shoreline) Annual Parking Lot Sale Saturday June 20, 2026 from 9am - 3pm
The Parking Lot will fill with neighbors and vendors from around Shoreline and Seattle with both new and used items to sell.
|2025 sale filled the lot and brought out shoppers in spite of rain
Toys, Clothes, Musical instruments, Games, Electronics, Sports equipment, Tools, Crafts, Household items, Baby Things, Movies, Fishing Gear and much more!
You name it, you'll probably find it here!
FREE Hot dogs and lemonade throughout the day! Come Join the Fun!
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