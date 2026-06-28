King County: Jail bookings decline 26% in the first year after people move into housing

Clover Place at 4905 Aurora Ave N is part of the Downtown Emergency Service Center housing initiative. Photo courtesy SMR Architects.

New King County data from the Department of Community & Human Services (DCHS) shows jail bookings declined nearly 27% in the first year after people moved into housing and continued to fall over time, reaching a 37.6% reduction within three years.





An analysis of 5,371 residents between 2021 and 2025 found that 81% of residents with a recent jail booking experienced a reduction after entering housing, with declines observed across all racial and ethnic groups included in the analysis.

The findings are a new addition to the The findings are a new addition to the Health Through Housing dashboard , which provides key outcomes to support transparency and ongoing learning about the initiative.





While all other dashboard metrics focus solely on Health Through Housing residents and locations, the jail bookings data draws from all adult-serving supportive housing programs across King County.









"Breaking the cycle of homelessness starts with providing housing," said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. "Every person deserves the stability of a safe place to call home. This data shows that when people have a stable place to live, they're less likely to cycle through our jail system. That's better for individuals, better for the broader community, and a reminder that housing is one of the most effective investments we can make."

This latest data release comes after



"The data confirms what residents, providers, and communities experience every day: housing creates the stability people need to move forward," said Dr. Susan McLaughlin, DCHS Director. "Many people enter supportive housing after years of navigating homelessness, health challenges, and repeated crises. When people have a safe place to live and access to support, they are better able to focus on their health, reconnect with their communities, and build a more stable future." The findings underscore what providers and residents consistently report: stability in housing can interrupt cycles of homelessness and repeated involvement with the criminal-legal system while creating pathways to long-term stability.This latest data release comes after last year’s findings showed stable and dignified housing with services supported improved health outcomes for Health Through Housing’s residents.





King County continues to invest in strategies that address the root causes of homelessness and create pathways to long-term stability for residents across the region.







