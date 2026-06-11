11th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash gearing up for play



The Snohomish Summer Smash, a four day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, returns to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 16-19, 2026. The Snohomish Summer Smash, a four day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, returns to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 16-19, 2026.





Registration costs are $45 for Singles players and $70 for Doubles and Mixed Doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs.



The Summer Smash started in 2015 as an opportunity for high school players who weren't competing in USTA tournaments, giving them competition in a fun environment; that first year, 48 players took part.









The registration deadline for the Summer Smash is July 8th; players interested in participating can go to Lack of opportunities to play after the Pandemic created more demand, and now every year 185 players from high schools around the region battle it out on the courts, making the Summer Smash one of the largest non-USTA tournaments in the state.The registration deadline for the Summer Smash is July 8th; players interested in participating can go to snohomishsummersmash.com for more information.







