Free meals for children and teens up to age 18

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Free meals are available this summer for all children and teens up to age 18. No registration or Shoreline enrollment required.

Shoreline School District
Community Lunch Sites (operated by the Hunger Intervention Program)
Find more summer meal sites:
  • Call 1-866-348-6479 or 1-877-842-6273 (en Español)
  • Text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 509-509
  • Visit hungrefreewa.org

Posted by DKH at 12:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  