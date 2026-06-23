Free meals for children and teens up to age 18
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Free meals are available this summer for all children and teens up to age 18. No registration or Shoreline enrollment required.
Shoreline School District
- Echo Lake Elementary, 19345 Wallingford Ave. N
- July 7–30, 2026 Monday–Thursday
- Breakfast 8:50–9:20 am
- Lunch 11:25–11:55 am
- June 22–August 21, Monday–Friday (no service July 4)
- Dale Turner YMCA, 19290 Aurora Ave N 12:00–1:00 pm
- Ballinger Homes, 2200 NE 201st Pl.: 12:00–1:00 pm
- Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St.: 12:30–1:30 pm
- Call 1-866-348-6479 or 1-877-842-6273 (en Español)
- Text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 509-509
- Visit hungrefreewa.org
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