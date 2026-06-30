Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 3
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Maintenance Mechanic 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$74,492 – $86,374 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic 3 to support the preventative and corrective maintenance programs within the Northwest Region Facilities Department. In this role, the successful candidate will perform skilled and semi-skilled work in a variety of trades, including mechanical and electrical repairs, building retrofits, and facility maintenance activities.
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$74,492 – $86,374 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic 3 to support the preventative and corrective maintenance programs within the Northwest Region Facilities Department. In this role, the successful candidate will perform skilled and semi-skilled work in a variety of trades, including mechanical and electrical repairs, building retrofits, and facility maintenance activities.
This position is responsible for coordinating materials acquisition, maintaining required documentation, and ensuring job safety within assigned work parameters. The Maintenance Mechanic 3 plays a critical role in sustaining safe, efficient, and reliable facilities that support WSDOT’s mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options for Washington communities and businesses.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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