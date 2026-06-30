Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 3

Maintenance Mechanic 3

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$74,492 – $86,374 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic 3 to support the preventative and corrective maintenance programs within the Northwest Region Facilities Department. In this role, the successful candidate will perform skilled and semi-skilled work in a variety of trades, including mechanical and electrical repairs, building retrofits, and facility maintenance activities.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply: This position is responsible for coordinating materials acquisition, maintaining required documentation, and ensuring job safety within assigned work parameters. The Maintenance Mechanic 3 plays a critical role in sustaining safe, efficient, and reliable facilities that support WSDOT’s mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options for Washington communities and businesses.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK







