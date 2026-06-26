Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training)

Friday, June 26, 2026

WSDOT
Transportation Engineer 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$68,014 – $111,409 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking multiple motivated and detail-oriented Transportation Engineer 3 In-Training professionals to join our team in Shoreline, WA. In this role, you will play a key part in delivering transportation improvements that enhance safety, mobility, and reliability for communities across Washington. You will develop plans, specifications, and estimates (PS&E) for signing, traffic signal and illumination systems, power supply systems, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), and low-cost enhancement (Q-Design) projects that help keep the state’s transportation network operating efficiently.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  