Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training)
Friday, June 26, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$68,014 – $111,409 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking multiple motivated and detail-oriented Transportation Engineer 3 In-Training professionals to join our team in Shoreline, WA. In this role, you will play a key part in delivering transportation improvements that enhance safety, mobility, and reliability for communities across Washington. You will develop plans, specifications, and estimates (PS&E) for signing, traffic signal and illumination systems, power supply systems, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), and low-cost enhancement (Q-Design) projects that help keep the state’s transportation network operating efficiently.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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