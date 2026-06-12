The Giant Chess Set returns to Third Place Commons

The giant chess set is back at Third Place Commons! On June 6, 2026 a joyful celebration marked the return of this iconic Commons tradition after its disappearance during the pandemic.

Far more than simply a collection of oversized chess pieces, the chess set is a truly beloved part of the history and identity of the Commons, with generations of visitors holding fond memories of learning the game, playing spirited matches, and gathering around the board.





The heartwarming celebration featured a whimsical Parade of Pieces with a trumpet procession, chess workshops, open play, cake, button-making, festive decorations, and a video documenting the restoration journey.





Ross Baarslag-Benson headed the restoration, assisted by many volunteers,

including Ethan Robertson, Henry Hill, and Justin Lee, who all spoke at the event

Guests also enjoyed remarks from Mayor Tom French, Executive Director Silje Sodal, and teen volunteers Ethan Robertson, Henry Hill, and Justin Lee, who helped refurbish the pieces under the leadership and mentorship of Ross Baarslag-Benson. Guests also enjoyed remarks from Mayor Tom French, Executive Director Silje Sodal, and teen volunteers Ethan Robertson, Henry Hill, and Justin Lee, who helped refurbish the pieces under the leadership and mentorship of Ross Baarslag-Benson.





Chess workshops and play

The return of the giant chess set is a celebration of the vision that inspired the Commons nearly 30 years ago: creating a space where people of all ages can come together to learn, play, and build community. The return of the giant chess set is a celebration of the vision that inspired the Commons nearly 30 years ago: creating a space where people of all ages can come together to learn, play, and build community.



Third Place Commons is grateful to the volunteers whose dedication, creativity, and generosity made this special day possible, including Ross Baarslag-Benson, Ethan Robertson, Henry Hill, Justin Lee, Ken Lee, Siva Sankrithi, ShoreLake Arts, Safeway, Tara Shadduck and James Lyons.



--Photos courtesy Third Place Commons

Thanks to an extraordinary multi-generational volunteer effort over the past year and a half, scattered chess pieces were located, restored, and rebuilt, and a beautiful new custom board was created.