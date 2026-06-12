Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 12 - 19

Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Emailto be included.Saturday, June 13 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation CenterJoin us at the Teen Center for a Soccer themed video game competition with free snacks! Open to all middle school students.





Monday, June 15 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline North/185th StationFriday, June 19 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline North/185th StationSmokin Pete's BBQ will be at the Shoreline North/185th Station starting 2 hours before the match time serving local BBQ favorites until sold out!Friday, June 19 12:00 PM, Jersey's Great Food & SpiritsJoin the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for a watch party as the USA takes on Australia in Match 32! Gather with neighbors at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits on June 19 at 12:00 PM to cheer on the USA team, enjoy great food & drinks, and celebrate the excitement of international soccer.Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline City HallIn partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!