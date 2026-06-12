Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 12 - 19
Friday, June 12, 2026
One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
global-celebration
Global Celebration Events this Week in Shoreline:
Shoreline Kick-Off Gaming Tournament for Teens
Saturday, June 13 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Join us at the Teen Center for a Soccer themed video game competition with free snacks! Open to all middle school students.
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Is your neighborhood organizing a watch party at local hangout spot? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Global Celebration Events this Week in Shoreline:
Shoreline Kick-Off Gaming Tournament for Teens
Saturday, June 13 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Join us at the Teen Center for a Soccer themed video game competition with free snacks! Open to all middle school students.
Smokin Pete's Game Day BBQ
Monday, June 15 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline North/185th Station
Friday, June 19 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline North/185th Station
Smokin Pete's BBQ will be at the Shoreline North/185th Station starting 2 hours before the match time serving local BBQ favorites until sold out!
Parkwood Neighbors Watch Party: USA vs. Australia at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits
Friday, June 19 12:00 PM, Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
Join the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for a watch party as the USA takes on Australia in Match 32! Gather with neighbors at Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits on June 19 at 12:00 PM to cheer on the USA team, enjoy great food & drinks, and celebrate the excitement of international soccer.
Juneteenth Celebration in Shoreline!
Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
In partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!
Upcoming Games:
Friday, June 12
Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium - 12 PM PT
USA v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium - 6 PM PT
Saturday, June 13
Qatar v Switzerland – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium- 12 PM PT
Brazil v Morocco – New York New Jersey Stadium – 3 PM PT
Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium – 6 PM PT
Australia v Türkiye – BC Place Vancouver – 9 PM PT
Sunday, June 14
Germany v Curaçao – Houston Stadium – 10 AM PT
Netherlands v Japan – Dallas Stadium – 1 PM PT
Côte d'Ivoire v Ecuador – Philadelphia Stadium – 4 PM PT
Sweden v Tunisia – Estadio Monterrey – 7 PM PT
Monday, June 15
Spain v Cabo Verde – Atlanta Stadium – 9 AM PT
Belgium v Egypt – Seattle Stadium – 12 PM PT
Saudi Arabia v Uruguay – Miami Stadium – 3 PM PT
IR Iran v New Zealand – Los Angeles Stadium – 6 PM PT
Tuesday, June 16
France v Senegal – New York New Jersey Stadium – 12 PM PT
Iraq v Norway – Boston Stadium – 3 PM PT
Argentina v Algeria – Kansas City Stadium – 6 PM PT
Austria v Jordan – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium – 9 PM PT
Wednesday, June 17
Portugal v Congo DR – Houston Stadium – 10 AM PT
England v Croatia – Dallas Stadium – 1 PM PT
Ghana v Panama – Toronto Stadium – 4 PM PT
Uzbekistan v Colombia – Mexico City Stadium – 7 PM PT
Thursday, June 18
Czechia v South Africa – Atlanta Stadium – 9 AM PT
Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina –Los Angeles Stadium – 12 PM PT
Canada v Qatar - BC Place Vancouver – 3 PM PT
Mexico v Korea Republic - Estadio Guadalajara – 6 PM PT
Friday, June 19
USA v Australia – Seattle Stadium – 12 PM PT
Scotland v Morocco – Boston Stadium – 3 PM PT
Brazil v Haiti – Philadelphia Stadium – 5:30 PM PT
Türkiye v Paraguay – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium – 8 PM PT
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Register a Team for the Shoreline Unity Youth Soccer Jamboree on July 12th
Join us for a dynamic 5v5 soccer jamboree celebrating the spirit of the game and the unity it brings. Whether you're playing to win or just love the game, this event is about community, competition, and connection. This free community event is open to boys and girls from under 9 to under 12.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
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