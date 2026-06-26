Jenny the Jumping Spider says...
Friday, June 26, 2026
|Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler
“Yeah, in kindergarten the kids used to call me Four Eyes, but then I got contact lenses and they stopped…”
Saw Jenny on a fencepost at a park the other day. Ain’t she beautiful? Especially the reddish marks above her eyes. They don’t use spider webs to catch their prey/food, but instead, yes indeed, they jump on ‘em.
They need and have excellent depth perception thanks to their eyes. Harmless to humans, as are almost all spiders.
--Gloria Z. Nagler
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