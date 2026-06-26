Jenny the Jumping Spider says...

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

“Yeah, in kindergarten the kids used to call me Four Eyes, but then I got contact lenses and they stopped…”

Saw Jenny on a fencepost at a park the other day. Ain’t she beautiful? Especially the reddish marks above her eyes. They don’t use spider webs to catch their prey/food, but instead, yes indeed, they jump on ‘em.





They need and have excellent depth perception thanks to their eyes. Harmless to humans, as are almost all spiders.





--Gloria Z. Nagler







