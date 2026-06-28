MOHAI Explores the History and Meaning of The Stars & Stripes in a New Exhibit
Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Joe Rantz 1936 Olympics Flag, courtesy MOHAI
MOHAI Explores the History and Meaning of The Stars & Stripes
in a New Exhibit opening July 3, 2026
"For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag"
SEATTLE — The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) will present an inspiring and thought-provoking exhibit just in time for Independence Day – and running through Nov. 15.
For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag examines the evolving meaning of the American flag through art, artifacts, historic photos and personal stories. The exhibit opens July 3rd to coincide with the nation’s 250th anniversary commemoration, and it asks MOHAI visitors to reflect on how the flag has served as a symbol, and what it has meant in different moments throughout American history and in their own lives.
Through historic flags and imagery from MOHAI Collections, alongside contributions from community partners, visitors will see how people have used the flag to express themselves in moments of unity, protest, conflict, and change.
“Throughout history and modern-day America, the flag has continually evoked feelings, pride, debate and reflection,” said MOHAI Executive Director Leonard Garfield. “With this exhibit we hope visitors will consider what the flag has represented, what it means today, and what it means for future generations.”
The exhibit includes a wide range of flags and flag-related material, including a WWII burial flag from a Japanese American soldier who served in the 442nd Infantry Regiment, a flag that was found in the wreckage of the 2014 Oso landslide and a flag carried by the “Boys in the Boat” at the 1936 Olympic Games, among others.
The exhibit offers opportunities for engagement as well. Visitors are invited to honor fallen service members, write their own “Pledge of Allegiance,” and weave their own threads into a collective artwork created by a local fiber artist.
The exhibit goes on display at MOHAI during a landmark summer of America250 programming. At the end of July MOHAI will also open the Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation, making the museum a premier regional destination for America250 programming.
The exhibit is part of MOHAI’s ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue about the people, events, and ideas that have shaped the nation and the Pacific Northwest.
For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag exhibit is included in the cost of admission. More information about this exhibit, other public programming and MOHAI membership can be found at, www.mohai.org. MOHAI is located in Lake Union Park 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
MOHAI is dedicated to enriching lives through preserving, sharing, and teaching the diverse history of Seattle, the Puget Sound region, and the nation. As the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington, the museum engages communities through interactive exhibits, online resources, and award-winning public and youth education programs.
For more information about MOHAI, please visit mohai.org, or call (206) 324-1126. Facebook: Facebook.com/SeattleHistory Twitter: @MOHAI.
0 comments:
Post a Comment