Joe Rantz 1936 Olympics Flag, courtesy MOHAI

MOHAI Explores the History and Meaning of The Stars & Stripes MOHAI Explores the History and Meaning of The Stars & Stripes

in a New Exhibit opening July 3, 2026





"For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag"





“Throughout history and modern-day America, the flag has continually evoked feelings, pride, debate and reflection,” said MOHAI Executive Director Leonard Garfield. “With this exhibit we hope visitors will consider what the flag has represented, what it means today, and what it means for future generations.”



MOHAI is dedicated to enriching lives through preserving, sharing, and teaching the diverse history of Seattle, the Puget Sound region, and the nation. As the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington, the museum engages communities through interactive exhibits, online resources, and award-winning public and youth education programs.



