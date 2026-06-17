Search for domestic violence suspect has Shoreline connection
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
|Suspect and vehicle
David Rose Fox 13 published a notice about the search for a domestic violence suspect.
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 32 year old Deivi Garcon Donado.He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with Washington license plate CVF8854. Troopers say the plate belongs to another vehicle but has been attached to the Ford Fusion.Call 911 if you see him or the car.Garcon Donado was just in the Snohomish County jail last month for DV crimes in Lynnwood.He was released on May 18th. Booked on the 17th for Malicious Mischief 3 DV and Assault 4 DV. Both of those are Gross Misdemeanor crimes.
Fox 13 published the background on this suspect, saying that he pushed a woman out of his car and drove off with her 6 year old son.
It was originally framed as an Amber Alert until it was discovered that he had dropped the boy at 5:30am in the front yard of a Shoreline friend of the mother. Mother and son were reunited. She does have significant injuries to her head and face.
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