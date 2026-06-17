Search for domestic violence suspect has Shoreline connection

David Rose Fox 13 published a notice about the search for a domestic violence suspect.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with Washington license plate CVF8854. Troopers say the plate belongs to another vehicle but has been attached to the Ford Fusion.





Call 911 if you see him or the car.





Garcon Donado was just in the Snohomish County jail last month for DV crimes in Lynnwood.





He was released on May 18th. Booked on the 17th for Malicious Mischief 3 DV and Assault 4 DV. Both of those are Gross Misdemeanor crimes.