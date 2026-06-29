Shoreline / Seattle: Overnight concrete panel replacement, crack sealing work continues along I-5 during overnight hours
Monday, June 29, 2026
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
I-5 lane and ramp closure details:
- The I-5 express lanes will close early at 9:30pm Saturday, June 27.
- Southbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 130th St.
- Up to four lanes of southbound I-5 between NE 155th St and Northgate Way.
- Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 between Lake City Way and Northgate Way.
- Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northgate Way.
- Up to four lanes of northbound I-5 between the Ship Canal Bridge and NE 175th St.
- Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 between NE 50th St and Ship Canal Bridge.
- The northbound I-5 on-ramp from King County Metro Bus Barn.
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St.
- Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between NE 145th St and NE 185th St.
- Up to two lanes of southbound I-5 between Lake City Way and NE 45th St.
As part of this project, contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the I-5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline.
0 comments:
Post a Comment