Shoreline / Seattle: Overnight concrete panel replacement, crack sealing work continues along I-5 during overnight hours

Monday, June 29, 2026

Photo courtesy WSDOT
Overnight lane and ramp closures along I-5 in Seattle resume Saturday night, June 27, 2026 for ongoing work on a regional pavement repair project.

I-5 lane and ramp closure details:
  • The I-5 express lanes will close early at 9:30pm Saturday, June 27.
The following closures are planned from as early as 9pm Saturday, June 27 and Monday, June 29 and will reopen at 5am the next morning:
  • Southbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 130th St.
  • Up to four lanes of southbound I-5 between NE 155th St and Northgate Way.
The following closures are planned from as early as 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, June 29, through Wednesday morning, July 1:
  • Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 between Lake City Way and Northgate Way.
  • Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northgate Way.
The following closure is planned from as early as 9pm to 5am nightly Tuesday, June 30, through Thursday morning, July 2:
  • Up to four lanes of northbound I-5 between the Ship Canal Bridge and NE 175th St.
The following closures are planned from as early as 9pm Thursday, July 2 to 5am Friday, July 3:
  • Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 between NE 50th St and Ship Canal Bridge.
  • The northbound I-5 on-ramp from King County Metro Bus Barn.
  • The southbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St.
  • Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between NE 145th St and NE 185th St.
  • Up to two lanes of southbound I-5 between Lake City Way and NE 45th St.
This regional pavement repair project will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

As part of this project, contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the I-5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline.


Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
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